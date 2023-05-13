Oxen Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $234,934.22 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,823.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00300046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.00 or 0.00570404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00067669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00422174 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,066,132 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.