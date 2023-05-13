PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.30.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. PayPal has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $103.03.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.