Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
PSO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.14) to GBX 1,230 ($15.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,022.86.
Pearson Price Performance
PSO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 541,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,619. Pearson has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.