Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

PSO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.14) to GBX 1,230 ($15.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,022.86.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Price Performance

PSO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 541,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,619. Pearson has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Pearson Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pearson by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pearson by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pearson by 54.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.