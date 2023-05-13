Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth approximately $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,825,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,249,000 after buying an additional 287,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $5,453,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 168,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

TLK stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

