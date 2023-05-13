PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,196,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,640 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of PG&E worth $198,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 11.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in PG&E by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 228,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in PG&E by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Up 0.6 %

PCG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,700,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,534,625. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.