Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the April 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,822,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Philux Global Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PHIL remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 64,106,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,226,258. Philux Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Philux Global Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Philux Global Group (PHIL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Philux Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philux Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.