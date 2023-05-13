Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the April 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,822,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Philux Global Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PHIL remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 64,106,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,226,258. Philux Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Philux Global Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers, acquisitions advisory, and consulting services, real estate and hospitality development, mining, oil and gas, telecommunications, technology, healthcare, private equity, and special situations. The company was founded on June 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

