Phyllis R. Yale Sells 2,196 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DaVita Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 680,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,770. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 77.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

