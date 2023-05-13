Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.86

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.86 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 73.20 ($0.92). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 75.10 ($0.95), with a volume of 598,291 shares traded.

Picton Property Income Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The stock has a market cap of £412.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is 2,666.67%.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

