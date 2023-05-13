Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

