Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,982 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,197,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,184,000 after buying an additional 3,151,920 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,656,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 815,354 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,126,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,815,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 445,043 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

OMFL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. 521,643 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

