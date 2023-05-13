Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $923,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Walmart stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.07. 5,373,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,880. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.37. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $412.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

