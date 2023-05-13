Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,140 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $56.18. 1,078,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

