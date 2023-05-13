Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,289,000 after purchasing an additional 456,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,667 shares of company stock valued at $114,105,971 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $381.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.55. The company has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

