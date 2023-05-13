Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,955 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 1,797,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,625. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.