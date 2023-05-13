Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,317 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 1,104,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,442. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

