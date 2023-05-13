Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 741 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,837,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,938,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

