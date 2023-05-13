Piper Sandler Cuts Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target to $9.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EXFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expensify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.19.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Expensify has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $401.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,382,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,636,462.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,600. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

