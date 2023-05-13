Piper Sandler Trims Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Target Price to $26.00

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 676.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 277,192 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 108,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 44,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.