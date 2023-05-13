Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PZRIF stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership of the trademarks, trade names, and other intellectual property of Pizza Pizza Limited in its Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants and international franchising business. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

