Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Trading Up 0.1%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.11 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 3,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Point Bridge America First ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63.

About Point Bridge America First ETF

The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.

