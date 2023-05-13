Polkadot (DOT) Price Tops $5.36 on Exchanges

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $6.35 billion and approximately $122.95 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $5.36 or 0.00019992 BTC on major exchanges.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,312,978,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,183,499,533 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network.
Polkadot Coin Trading
