Polymath Hits Market Capitalization of $163.88 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Polymath has a total market cap of $163.88 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

