PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $448,566.63 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $448,566.63 and $1,532.48 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 33.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00299444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019239 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003795 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,284,320 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

