Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 551,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $391,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $645.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $657.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $695.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

