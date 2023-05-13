Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $249.17 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,660,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946,758 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $249,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 112,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 761.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 51,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 45,605 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

