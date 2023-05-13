Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $331.03 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,699 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Chubb worth $331,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Price Performance
Chubb stock opened at $200.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.37. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
