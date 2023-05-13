Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 137,429 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,606,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $190,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

