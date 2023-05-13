Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 452,182 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,274,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452,182 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.23% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $236,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 164,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 940,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 93,320 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $192,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

HR opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

