Proton Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.08 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Proton has a total market cap of $17.08 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proton has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 17,010,174,128 coins. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

