PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364,263 shares during the period. PTC accounts for about 1.5% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in PTC were worth $340,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PTC by 157.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.10. 489,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,334. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.97 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,424,640.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $5,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,574,334 shares in the company, valued at $857,424,640.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 578,744 shares of company stock valued at $73,378,940 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.09.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

