Puzo Michael J Cuts Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Puzo Michael J reduced its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 58.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,819,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,790 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 3,411.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 200,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 195,248 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 18.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

Roche Trading Up 0.7 %

Roche Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,032. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%.

About Roche

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.