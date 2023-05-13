Puzo Michael J Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Puzo Michael J increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 3.1% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,764. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.