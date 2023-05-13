Puzo Michael J Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Puzo Michael J lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,459 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.88. 4,450,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

