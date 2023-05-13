Puzo Michael J Lowers Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its stake in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESBA. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Empire State Realty OP stock remained flat at $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

