Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Decreased by Analyst

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Revolution Medicines in a report released on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.53) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.45. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a negative net margin of 744.36%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,453,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,968,948. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,453,134 shares in the company, valued at $31,968,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 821.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

