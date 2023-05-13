Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 98.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

