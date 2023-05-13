Qtum Price Reaches $2.58 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00009616 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $269.95 million and approximately $34.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.77 or 0.06739105 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00056436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,653,804 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

