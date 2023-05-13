QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,818 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $284,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.62. 7,635,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,562,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

