QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.63 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $180.30 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018386 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,838.63 or 0.99962144 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00159493 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $180.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

