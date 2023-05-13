Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $49.52 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00029197 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008910 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.