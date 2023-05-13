RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $218.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.02 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.09 and its 200 day moving average is $228.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

