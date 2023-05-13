Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at Barclays

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $148.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 29,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,946,000 after acquiring an additional 74,110 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

