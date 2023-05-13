Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vishay Precision Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VPG opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $450.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $45.69.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Precision Group

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,792 shares in the company, valued at $18,346,842.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,150. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.