Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $11,095.70 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025151 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018499 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,822.64 or 0.99992518 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00198353 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,792.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.