Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,816.71

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $10,816.71 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025197 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018402 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,867.57 or 0.99987150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0021692 USD and is up 9.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $11,099.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.