Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.46% of Rockwell Automation worth $135,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,631 shares of company stock valued at $765,751. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.86. 861,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

