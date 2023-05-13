Royal Bank of Canada Raises Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$38.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.