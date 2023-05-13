R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.49

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.49 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 59.55 ($0.75). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 332,872 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £226.61 million, a PE ratio of -96.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1,042.17, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.40.

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

