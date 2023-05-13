Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Safestore Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

