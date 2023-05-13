SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading 1.4% Higher

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.40 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 94.40 ($1.19). 1,537,848 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,374,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.10 ($1.17).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.54.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

